Intriguing trailer of Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh's 'Munjya' unveiled

MUMBAI: Makers of the highly anticipated horror-comedy 'Munjya' starring Sharvari and Mona Singh on Friday unveiled the intriguing trailer.

Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films unveiled the trailer, a creature comedy movie that will be released in theatres on June 7.

"Munni ke liye #Munjya jaan de bhi sakta hai aur le bhi sakta hai. Aa gaya hai #Munjya, the wicked lover," Maddock Films posted on its social media handles along with the trailer.

Talking about the film Dinesh Vijan said, "At the heart of it, this is Munjya's love story and it's about his first love - Munni. However, he doesn't get her! If you've ever had an obsessive lover or obsessed over anybody, you will understand his POV. If not his, Munni's for sure he jokingly adds. Munjya is technologically the most advanced CGI actor out there in India and we are very proud of it. It definitely is going to be a spectacle for children, gen next and the whole family."

Recently, makers released the teaser.

The teaser introduces Munjya, a CGl character, to the audience in a remote forest. Munjya springs into action after hearing the popular song 'Munni Badnam Hui' from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's 2010 blockbuster film Dabangg.

Starring Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj, the film helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar revolves around 'Munjya,' a rooted myth from the world of Indian belief and cultural system.

The screenplay of Munjya has been developed by Yogesh Chandekar and Niren Bhatt, while Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya have composed the music for the film.