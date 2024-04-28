Intense and emotional journey: Kavin shines in Star trailer

CHENNAI: Star features Kavin, Lal, Aaditi Pohankar and Preity Mukhundhan in the lead roles. On Saturday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film. The trailer starts with Lal inspiring his son (Kavin) to pursue a career in acting. It then moves to Kavin’s aspiration to become an actor and the struggles he faces. The clip is packed with intense emotions and an inspiring journey of a youngster.

Helmed by Elan of Pyaar Prema Kadhal fame, the singles released from the film are getting good response among the audience. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing music for Star while Ezhil Arasu K is handling the camera. The film is produced by BVSN Prasad and Sreenidhi Sagar, under the banners Rise East Entertainment and Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra. Pradeep E Ragav is taking care of the cuts. Star is all set to hit the screens on May 10.