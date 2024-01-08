Inside pictures from success bash of Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar'

HYDERABAD: The makers of 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' recently organized the film's success bash. From director Prashanth Neel to Prithviraj Sukumaran, the whole cast and crew of 'Salaar' attended the intimate party. Music composer Ravi Basrur and distributor Anil Thadani were also present.

Take a look at the pictures from the bash

'Salaar', which faced a clash with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki', witnessed a great performance at the box office. As per a statement, the film collected Rs 550 Cr Gross in India, 153 Cr Gross overseas and 703 Cr Gross worldwide.

(All India Hindi 177 Cr Nett and 208 Cr Gross). Speaking about the film's success, Prabhas said, "I am deeply grateful and humbled by the immense love and support given by the audience. Witnessing Salaar's fantastic run at the box office has been nothing but an incredible reward for me and my entire team.

Every single person involved in the project has put out their heart to deliver their best and we are thrilled to see the positive impact it has had on the viewers." Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar in the film, along with an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie was produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.