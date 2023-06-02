Initially I wasn’t keen on playing Devaradiyaar: Rajalakshmi

CHENNAI: Actor Rajalakshmi Gopalakrishnan, who played the female lead in the critically-acclaimed Yaathisai has been the talking point of movie buffs as the film started streaming on Amazon Prime Video a few days ago. "I have been getting congratulatory messages on my performances after the movie started streaming on the OTT platform. I am glad that my role of Devaradiyaar struck the right chord with the audience in both big screen and on OTT," she tells DT Next.

Rajalakshmi was introduced to the director of the film, Dharani Rasendran as a classical dancer. "That is when he discussed Yaathisai with me. I was initially apprehensive about taking up the role as it required me to wear ornaments, which were the only costumes. I told him that I could assist him with script-related research and dance choreography. I wanted to be behind the scenes of the film predominantly and give my 100 per cent. We have travelled as a team since 2018 and we developed trust in each other," she reminisces.

Having graduated with a Master's degree in Social Work, Rajalakshmi dabbled in research work. "I gathered evidence and work from the seventh century and it was quite easy. However, when I was convinced to be in front of the camera, it took me a few days to get into the skin of the character. But it was an organic process as we all gelled well. The director had a vision and gave his inputs and having done research, I pitched in with my own suggestions too. I visited temples of Thanjavur, Kumbakonam and saw the sculptures and the postures' mudras. That is not all. I met a Devaradiyaar (the last among them) in Viralimalai (Tiruchy) and had a chat with her to understand the role better," explains the actor-dancer.

With all this research, followed by success, Rajalakshmi says that she is not in a rush to sign films. "I want to do roles that the audience could easily relate to. Like how Trisha is the only Jessie in Tamil cinema, I want to play such roles, I would say Devaradiyar to an extent gave me a similar identity. I have been listening to a few scripts and the production house will make an official announcement," she concludes.

When I was convinced to be in front of the camera, it took me a few days to get into the skin of the character. But it was an organic process —Rajalakshmi Gopalakrishnan, Actor-dancer