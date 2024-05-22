Indian 2's patriotic first single 'Paaraa' unveiled

CHENNAI: Sequel to the 1996 hit film, Indian 2 stars Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa, Vivek, Samuthirakani, Nedumudi Venu, Delhi Ganesh, Manobala, Kalidas Jayaram and Priya Bhavani Shankar in prominent roles. On Wednesday, the makers released the first single, Paaraa, from the film.

Helmed by Shankar, Anirudh Ravichander composed the music and Pa Vijay penned the lyrics. The music director himself and Shruthika Samudhrala have lent their voice. Paaraa is a patriotic song with powerful lyrics. Anirudh has attempted something unique from his usual style. The visuals feature a warrior on a battlefield.

Lyca Productions is producing the film, in association with Red Giant Movies. Sreekar Prasad is overseeing the cuts and Ravi Varman is the cinematographer.

Indian 2 is hitting the screens in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on July 12.