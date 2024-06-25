'Indian 2' trailer launch: Never seen anyone who work as hard as Kamal and Shankar, says Anirudh

CHENNAI: With only a few weeks left for 'Indian 2' to hit the big screen, the makers are all set to release the trailer of the film at 7 pm on Tuesday.



Speaking at the trailer launch event held in the morning at PVR Palazzo, the film's music composer Anirudh Ravichander admired the tireless efforts of director S Shankar and actor Kamal Haasan in the film.

"Hardwork never fails, they say... I have never seen someone who works as hard as Kamal Sir and Shankar Sir," Anirudh said, adding that July 12 would bring a visual treat to theatre audiences.

'Indian 2' is the sequel to the 1996 film 'Indian', which also starred Kamal Haasan as Veerasekaran Senapathy. The franchise brings back Kamal and director Shankar for the sequel.

The new film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Bobby Simha, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Samuthirakani.



Produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, the music of 'Indian 2' is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The political thriller is written by Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu, and Lakshmi Saravanakumar.

The cinematography for 'Indian 2' is done by Ravi Varman along with the editing by A Sreekar Prasad.

The film is slated to release on July 12 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

(With online desk inputs)