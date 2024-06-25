'Indian 2' trailer launch: My character in the film will always be my favourite, says actor Siddharth

CHENNAI: With only a few weeks left for 'Indian 2' to hit the big screen, the makers are all set to release the trailer of the film at 7 pm on Tuesday.



Speaking at the trailer launch event held in the morning at PVR Palazzo, actor Siddharth thanked director Shankar for giving him two golden opportunities in his career. The actor who debuted with Shankar's 'Boys' in 2003 will now appear alongside Kamal Haasan in the upcoming 'Indian 2'.

"My character in 'Indian 2' will always be my favourite. It was a beautiful experience and the character's quest in the film felt personal," the actor said.

He also expressed that he was awestruck looking at Kamal Haasan perform on the sets of the film. :I am a huge fan of Kamal Sir... he has always guided me. I am also a Kamal Sir product," Siddharth said.

'Indian 2' is the sequel to the 1996 film 'Indian', which also starred Kamal Haasan as Veerasekaran Senapathy. The franchise brings back Kamal and director Shankar for the sequel.

The new film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Bobby Simha, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Samuthirakani.

Produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, the music of 'Indian 2' is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The political thriller is written by Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu, and Lakshmi Saravanakumar.

The cinematography for 'Indian 2' is done by Ravi Varman along with the editing by A Sreekar Prasad.

The film is slated to release on July 12 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

(With online desk inputs)