'Indian 2' trailer launch: 'Kamal Haasan Sir was always in the skin of Senapathy', says director Shankar

CHENNAI: With only a few weeks left for 'Indian 2' to hit the big screen, the makers are all set to release the trailer of the film at 7 pm on Tuesday.



Speaking at the trailer launch event held in the morning at PVR Palazzo, Chennai, director S Shankar revealed that 'Indian 2' would mark the return of the 'Indian' thaatha in the present-day world.

He added that the sequel would be global, unlike the first film which was set in Tamil Nadu.

Promising it to be a 'thought-provoking film', the director further said, "The first part had actor Kamal Haasan in prosthetics for 40 days but for 'Indian 2', it was 70 days. Kamal Sir was the first to arrive on the sets and the last to leave. He was always in the skin of Senapathy (his character). We used a thicker prosthetic in 'Indian' but in the sequel, it is thinner and will allow the audience to see Kamal Sir's emotions in an even better way."

'Indian 2' is the sequel to the 1996 film 'Indian', which also starred Kamal Haasan as Veerasekaran Senapathy. The franchise brings back Kamal and director Shankar for the sequel.

The new film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Bobby Simha, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Samuthirakani.



Produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, the music of 'Indian 2' is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The political thriller is written by Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu, and Lakshmi Saravanakumar.

The cinematography for 'Indian 2' is done by Ravi Varman along with the editing by A Sreekar Prasad.

The film is slated to release on July 12 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

