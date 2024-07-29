India Couture Week: Abhay Deol, Fatima Sana Shaikh attend Amit Aggarwal's show

NEW DELHI: Cheering for designer Amit Aggarwal, Bollywood actors like Abhay Deol, Sanjana Sanghi and Fatima Sana Shaikh marked presence on day 5 of India Couture Week 2024 on Sunday.

Abhay and Fatima even posed together for the shutterbugs before the start of Amit's show at the Taj Palace, Delhi.

They both were dressed in ensembles designed by Amit.

Amit presented his collection 'Antevorta' - named after the Greek goddess of the future. The themes of time, linearity and balance reflected in the diaphanous forms, symmetrical silhouettes. He also transformed pre-loved Banarasi sarees.

His collection blends philosophical, mythological, religious, scientific, and cosmological ideas,

Singer Raja Kumari and actress Kritika Kamra also attended Amit's show.

India Couture Week, which kick started on July 24, will take place till July 31. Falguni Shane Peacock will present their collection on the final day.