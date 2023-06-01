Inclusive tech initiative empowers diverse individuals with job opportunities

CHENNAI: Founded by Manu Sekar, HashHackCode is dedicated to teaching coding to individuals with different abilities. Their latest initiative, Cherized, offers job opportunities to young women from low-income communities, individuals with special needs, and disabilities. “The goal is to address the challenges these individuals face in integrating into larger corporate environments. Cherized is a creative code studio that specialises in web and data services. Our mission is to create job opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds and abilities, promoting skill showcase and diversity. This journey towards diversity and inclusion began with TechDiva Foundation, a non-profit organisation, that empowers girls, young women, and mothers from low-income communities to become future tech leaders by inspiring them to pursue STEM-based education and careers. In 2019, a parent approached seeking coding education for individuals with autism at a career workshop in Chennai. That’s when we recognised the lack of inclusive tertiary education and career prospects for autistic individuals. Believing in the power of technology to break barriers, we started mentoring individuals with autism, ADHD, dyslexia, Down’s syndrome, and diverse cognitive abilities, to learn to code and establish tech careers,” says Manu Sekar.

As their community expanded, they identified the challenges these individuals faced in entering the workforce. Their vision is that everyone deserves equal career opportunities, regardless of their background. Thus, their third social venture, Cherized, was born. This company is deeply rooted in diversity, inclusion, and equity from its inception.*

“Through Cherized, we wanted to create a community that values and embraces the abilities and skills of each individual, providing job opportunities and a safe, nurturing work environment for personal and professional growth. The integration of diverse individuals into the workplace can be challenging, particularly concerning gender, community bias, and disability. Cherized strives to build an inclusive world where everyone has a place to belong, work, and form a supportive community. Traditional larger organisations often struggle to accommodate these diverse individuals and foster a sense of belonging,” he adds.

——Manu Sekar, founder, HashHackCode