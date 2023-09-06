In pics: Rashmika Mandanna attends her assistant's wedding

HYDERABAD: Actor Rashmika Mandanna attended her assistant Sai's wedding in Hyderabad. She also treated her fans with a glimpse of it. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram and posted some pictures from the wedding where she can be seen posing with the newly married couple.

For the occasion, Rashmika wore a yellow cotton saree with minimal jewellery. Along with the post, she wrote a heartfelt note, "So it’s been almost 6-7 years since I’ve known Sai and his family and 2 days back he - who’s also like a family to me, got married and I had the opportunity to be a part of his big day."

She added, "It makes me so happy to see these lovely people around me grow into such amazing human beings and it’s so nice to see all of them so happy. I still can’t believe he’s married now..but it truly makes me super happy." "Congratulations @saibabu2223 and Preethi...god bless you with all my heart. I wish your lives are filled with happiness always," she concluded.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis. Meanwhile, Rashmika has come on board for Dhanush's 51st film. Sekhar Kammula is directing the project. his will be Rashmika's first association with Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula. As per a statement, the film is being "mounted on a grand scale in multiple languages.

"The makers released a concept poster of #D51 ahead of Dhanush's birthday, which falls on July 28. Details regarding the plot and other actors are awaited. Rashmika will also be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in 'Animal'. The film will hit the theatres on December 1. She also has 'Pushpa 2' in her kitty with Allu Arjun.