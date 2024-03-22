In a first, K’wood enlists an intimacy coordinator

CHENNAI: Tamil cinema is a trendsetter of sorts with romantic movies. With films like Joe, Irugapattru and Adiyae setting the cash registers ringing in the last few months, the chemistry between the lead actors was much spoken about. Thanks to intimacy coordinators, who are transforming the approach to intimate scenes on sets. Their emergence provides a much-needed shift in attitudes toward handling sensitive content. "My job is to create a professional and safe space for the actors when shooting an intimate scene. Consent, boundaries, and protocol must be followed," says Jayalakshmi Sundaresan, the first intimacy coordinator in Chennai.

Working in the industry as a costume designer for over a decade, the 40-year-old has recently taken up the job of an intimacy coordinator. When speaking about the necessity of the role on film sets, she explains, "Actors need the assistance of choreographers when it comes to stunts and dance. Similarly, intimate scenes no longer need spontaneity on set because that's not the right way. Everything needs to be prepped well beforehand and be sensitive to the whole aspect of filming it.”

Jayalakshmi says the work of an intimacy coordinator begins as early as pre-production. After locking the script, they meet with directors to plan their involvement. They prepare, hold workshops, and rehearse with actors before shooting begins. “Actors are welcoming and feel comfortable knowing that someone has their back, whom they can reach out to," she remarks on how actors have benefited from this. Sharing one of her experiences, "Some stars have had problems with the camera angles while shooting item numbers and they call me privately to address it.”

Since the #MeToo movement gained momentum in the US, the demand for intimacy coordinators has soared. Indian production houses too are gradually beginning to hire intimacy coordinators. Jayalakshmi says, "There are 10 to 12 intimacy coordinators in Hindi cinema, but as of now, I am the only one in Chennai. People are not hiring an intimacy coordinator, in films, due to production costs. But times have been changing. I am sure people will come forward soon.” She also went on to add, “OTT platforms operate without censorship, allowing more intimate scenes. Due to this, every platform has its clauses of how much intimacy is allowed, and each of them recommends an intimacy coordinator for their production.”