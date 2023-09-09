Imran Khan, Katrina Kaif’s ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’ clocks 12 years

MUMBAI: ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan,' directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, completed 12 years of its release. Ali Abbas Zafar took a stroll down memory lane to mark the twelfth anniversary of his film on Saturday.

He shared the poster of the movie in his Instagram story and wrote, “Time just flew.”

Actor Imran Khan reshared the story.

‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’, released in 2011, stars Imran Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Ali Zafar in the lead roles. The romantic comedy revolves around a young man named Kush (played by Imran Khan) who is tasked with finding a suitable bride for his older brother Luv (played by Ali Zafar).

He ends up falling in love with the bride-to-be, Dimple (played by Katrina Kaif), which leads to a series of comedic and romantic complications. The film explores themes of love, relationships, and family dynamics in a lighthearted and entertaining manner. It was well-received by audiences and is known for its catchy music and fun performances by the cast.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen in 'Tiger 3' alongside actor Salman Khan. Salman and Katrina will reunite on screen after the 2019 film 'Bharat'. Prior to it, the duo featured in hits like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Partner. Katrina will also be seen in Sriram Raghavan's film 'Merry Christmas' opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zaraa' along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Imran made his foray into acting with the hit film 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' in 2008. After featuring in films like 'Kidnap, 'Luck', ' Delhi Belly', 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan', 'Ekk Main Aur Ekk Tu', 'Break ke Baad', ‘Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara’, and 'I Hate Love Storys' among others, Imran disappeared from the public eye and quit acting. His last release was Katti Batti in 2015.