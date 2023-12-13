Begin typing your search...

I'm only available on Twitter, Instagram: Lokesh on reports of FB page getting hacked

His most recent film release was "Leo", starring Vijay and Trisha

ByPTIPTI|13 Dec 2023 10:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-13 10:30:35.0  )
Im only available on Twitter, Instagram: Lokesh on reports of FB page getting hacked
X

 Director Lokesh Kanagaraj 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

NEW DELHI: Director Lokesh Kanagaraj on Wednesday issued a clarification saying he is only available on X and Instagram, hours after reports of his Facebook account getting hacked started circulating on social media.

The 37-year-old filmmaker shared the statement on his official page on X, formerly called Twitter.

"Hey all, I'm only available on Twitter and Instagram, I do not have or use any other social media accounts. Please feel free to ignore and unfollow any other hoax accounts!" Kanagaraj wrote.

His most recent film release was "Leo", starring Vijay and Trisha.

The filmmaker's next project is the currently untitled movie with Rajinikanth.

Cinemadirector Lokesh Kanagarajclarificationavailable
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X