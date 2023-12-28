'I'm Not Dead': Ozzy Osbourne reacts to online death hoax

LOS ANGELES: Veteran singer Ozzy Osbourne recently fell prey to a death hoax.

Several reports surfaced online which stated that Ozzy was no more, which created panic among his fans.

During the latest episode of The Osbournes podcast, Ozzy reacted to the fake news, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

He said that he stumbled upon a YouTube in-memoriam video and was surprised to have found himself in it.

"I put it on and I died!," he said. "The thing on YouTube, which goes, 'Celebrities Who Have Died Today,' and there's a picture of me." Ozzy then referenced Monty Python and the Holy Grail, joking, "I'm not dead. I'm not really dead ... just a little flesh wound."

The 75-year-old then voiced his disapproval towards reports, like the above video, that claim celebrities are "dead-ish," meaning being close to death after experiencing health issues.

His son Jack, however, saw a silver lining in the situation: "What's been really good about the podcast, I've noticed that whenever any of the shit newspapers or whatever write, 'Oh, Ozzy's brink of death' or whatever and they get him papped like walking into a doctor's appointment, if you read the comments, everyone's like, 'This is bullshit. You should listen to him on the podcast. He's f***ing fine. These people are f***ing liars. Stop writing fake news."

Ozzy added, "I'm not dead. I'm not going any-fucking-where and I'm going to go do some more gigs before I'm finished anyway."

Ozzy has been battling health issues for a while now. In 2020, he disclosed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. In 2019, he suffered injuries to his neck and back after falling. He underwent various surgeries and announced on the podcast this past September that his latest surgery would be his last, as he "can't do it anymore."