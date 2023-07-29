I'm an autoimmune hepatitis patient, lost work & gained weight: Sana Makbul

MUMBAI: Television actress Sana Maqbul has opened up about her battle with hepatitis during the early stages of her career.



Sana took to Instagram, where she posted a reel talking about that she was an F3-F4 patient but now she reversed it to F1-F2.



She talked about how her journey till date has been draining emotionally, physically and mentally.



"Hi guys! Well, it's July 28, it's World Hepatitis Day and on this day I want to share something which is very personal. Yes, I'm an autoimmune hepatitis patient. I discovered this in 2020," she said.



The actress added: "Till date, the journey has been tough mentally, emotionally, physically. The best part is in 2021 when I went for Khatron Ke Khiladi. I was on medication and I battled it well, even the show, even my health. When I came back from there I was stronger, I felt I could do this and I got this."



She revealed that for the last one year she has been focussing on herself.



Sana said: "It's said that when everything is going well then something happens. I think with me also that happened when my career was taking off and I had to take a pause. I was working non stop but I had to take a seat back and focus on my health. I was deteriorating not physically but internally I was. And I think for the last one and a half years I have been doing that. I have been just focusing on me, myself and my health mentally, emotionally, physically drained."



Sana revealed she lost work, woke up with "puffy face, swollen feet, swollen hands, you have water retention on your body, you gain weight."



"Especially when you are an actor, you have to look a certain way, you have to maintain a certain weight. So, I think I was battling with it and I came back stronger. Today on world hepatitis day, I wanted to share with you all that I have reversed my stage. I have been F3-F4 patient and now I've reversed it to F1-F2 which is a very good improvement," she added.



"People talk when they detect their disease. I detected it, I was fighting with it. As I said, I'm all set to resume my work because I am healthy and I'm as normal as you guys are. So, for all you guys out there who are dealing with such a disease whether it's curable it's non-curable, hang in there," she concluded.



"Don't lose hope, keep faith, there's always light at the end of the tunnel. Earlier I used to think, 'Why God, why me?' But as it is said, God always gives his hardest battle to his strongest soldier. So you are strong, stay healthy stay fit and Happy World Hepatitis Day."



Sana is best known for her work in 'Vish'. She was also seen in Rohit Shetty-hosted 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Season 11.

