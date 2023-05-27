IIFA 2023: Salman Khan ready to set stage on fire with his performance

DUBAI: Superstar Salman Khan is all set to amaze everyone with his electrifying performance at IIFA 2023 awards. The 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' actor shared a glimpse of dance rehearsals. Salman took to Instagram story and treated fans with a glimpse of his rehearsals.



In the video clip, the bhaijaan can be seen grooving on the beats and showing his amazing moves while rehearsing with dance group on IIFA stage. The mega celebrations started on Friday, with Sobha IIFA Rocks hosted by Farah Khan Kunder and Rajkummar Rao.



Last night, Singers like Amit Trivedi, along with several popular singers, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Nucleya and Sukhbir Singh rocked the IIFA stage with their performances. The highly awaited special addition this year to the Sobha IIFA Rocks is the premiere of an exclusive showcase by leading celebrity designer, Manish Malhotra, who is celebrating 25 years in the fashion industry.



The grand finale - Nexa IIFA Awards will take place today and will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal. This year veteran actor Kamal Haasan will be felicitated with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award at the gala.



Apart from him, actors and couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza will be awarded for 'Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema' and Designer Manish Malhotra will also be honoured for 'Outstanding Achievement in Fashion in Cinema'. And be ready for his performance, apart from Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh are also going to perform at the award show.



Meanwhile, speaking of Salman's work front, he is set to be back with a fresh new season of Bigg Boss OTT. The second season of Bigg Boss OTT will be out on Jio Cinema. On Friday, the makers unveiled the show's promo which shows Salman announcing the second season of Bigg Boss OTT."Main leke aa raha hun Bigg Boss OTT toh dekhta jaye India," Salman said in the clip. He will also be seen in 'Tiger 3.



The film is releasing this Diwali and also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. In Tiger 3, fans will also see Shah Rukh Khan in a special cameo. "The energy on the sets of Tiger 3 will be palpable when these two iconic megastars set foot on the shooting floor. They will be doing some insane action sequences in Tiger 3 and this SRK and Salman set-piece was planned for over six months to make it a massive talking point. This is Pathaan's entry in Tiger's timeline so this sequence will be something to watch out for," a source had earlier shared.

