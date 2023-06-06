MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana believes in inclusivity.

Amid the ongoing Pride Month, the ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ star empowered the LGBTQIA+ community in Chandigarh by turning them into entrepreneurs. He invested in building food trucks for the community so that they can become self-reliant through food business. The food trucks are being called ‘Sweekar’, a relevant take on the importance of acceptance for the community in today’s society.

Speaking about this initiative, Ayushmann said, “According to me, an actor should try and have a social responsibility. It is the love of the people that put us in a position where we can do our bit to empower people and communities thereby raising awareness on important issues.I have always believed that inclusivity is the primary pillar for nation-building.” “Every individual must do their bit to help as many people as possible. We have to also encourage others to do the same. Once we realise how symbiotic we are as a society and how we can only thrive by being together, we will achieve our bigger goal of creating a harmonious, co-existing world that celebrates diversity. I’m thrilled that on the occasion of the Pride Month, this is a step to empower members of the transgender community in Chandigarh to become self-reliant by turning them into entrepreneurs. I will always support the LGBTQIA+ community in my own way.” Ayushmann also paid homage to the LGBTQ community with his film ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ in 2020.