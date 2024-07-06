I wanted three writers to break the monotony: Shankar

CHENNAI: The team of Indian 2 on Saturday met the media in Chennai ahead of the film's release on July 12. The sequel to Kamal Haasan-Shankar's 1996 blockbuster also has Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavanishankar and Rakul Preet Singh in important roles. Indian 2 will be the first film of Shankar's that will have three writers Jeyamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar.

Talking about working with multiple writers in a film, Shankar told DT Next, "This is the first time I have done this. It is a quest that I went in search of. I had to because, when I first started working on the script, I thought what I read, heard and witnessed weren't enough to be brought out in a dialogue form. When I went to a writer, the process got better. Had I put my thoughts out there as dialogues, it would have gotten too monotonous. When more characters entered the plot, I had to approach a couple of more writers and the process got beautiful. They have done an amazing job."



Kamal Haasan added that there were a lot of challenges that the team faced while shooting for the project. "There was a fatal accident, then came COVID. There were days where I wasn't comfortable with the prosthetics. I had to inform Shankar and request him for three to four days of leave from the shoot," added the actor.

Shankar also clarified on why AR Rahman isn't a part of Indian 2 and chose Anirudh as the composer. "The original plan was to start the shoot of Indian 2 when we completed 2,0. At that time Rahman was focused on composing music for that film. It would have been too much of me to ask him to begin working on this immediately. Anirudh was the next name I could think of. I always liked working with the likes of Harris Jayaraj, Rahman and now Ani. Having said that I am a fan of Santhosh Narayanan's music as well," he remarked.