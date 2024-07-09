I miss filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, says Riteish Deshmukh on 10 years of 'Lai Bhaari'

MUMBAI: As "Lai Bhaari" completes a decade this month, actor-producer Riteish Deshmukh says he misses his friend Nishikant Kamat, whose vision helped the film become a blockbuster success.

Deshmukh ventured into Marathi films as producer with 2013’s film “Balak-Palak” followed by “Lai Bhaari” which marked his debut as an actor in Marathi films.

Helmed by Kamat, the film released in theatres on July 11, 2014 and went on to become a box office hit.

“I miss Nishikant Kamath, my dearest friend and director. It was his vision that really took that film in a different zone. It was my first Marathi film. Also, it was an ambitious Marathi film... I miss him and I'm happy that even after ten years the film is remembered,” Deshmukh told PTI in an interview.

Produced under the banner Mumbai Film Company, the film also starred Sharad Kelkar, Radhika Apte, Tanvi Azmi and Aditi Pohankar in a pivotal role whereas superstar Salman Khan and Deshmukh's wife Genelia D’Souza made a special appearance in the film.

Kamat, best known for Ajay Devgn-starrer “Drishyam”, died at the age of 50 in 2020. Kamat made his Marathi debut as filmmaker with 2004 “Dombivali Fast” which won the National award for best Marathi film.