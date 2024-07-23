‘I am secure, hence I explore & expand horizons’

CHENNAI: Aishwarya Lekshmi is shooting for her Tamil web series in Pollachi. We speak after she has endured a long day at shoot and she is excited to talk about her journey even in the late evening over the phone. She is on a roll with films like Ponniyin Selvan I and II, Gatta Kusthi, King of Kotha and Ammu among others. "There is no magic formula to it. I keep it simple by asking a couple of questions to myself whenever I listen to a script. 'Would I watch this film as a moviebuff?' and 'Would this story work even if the character narrated to me is taken away from it?' or you could say, 'Will this character drive the story forward? These are the basic things I look for before signing a project," begins Aishwarya.

She rewinds back to days of listening to the narration of Ammu and opens up. "There were a few people, who didn't want me to do Ammu as they felt the subject is too heavy for a debut film in the language. At that point in time I believed that content would work. I took the challenge and I succeeded, and no one was harmed in the process. There is no fun without challenges," she says with some authority.

Be it Poonkuzhali in Ponniyin Selvan or be it Keerthi in Gatta Kusthi, Aishwarya's comic timing is something that was lauded by the audience. She believes comedy is not only her forte, but remarks, "I am a goofy person and the funniest person in my gang of friends. My real character is yet to be seen on screen or in interviews because I am protective of my space."

One look at Aishwarya Lekshmi's filmography, you could say that she knows what she is here for and is here not only to stay but succeed. Having delivered hits in Malayalam, she was seen in Tamil on sets of veteran directors like Sundar C and Mani Ratnam. "There was a time when I could have easily chosen to be just an average actor. There were lesser well-written roles offered to me. Either I had to take them or just sit at home. I wanted to take a leap and I believed those films would work for me at that time when I decided to explore the Tamil industry. Fortunately, after the PS franchise happened, the acceptance in Tamil Nadu and the Tamil film industry has been overwhelming, which means that I have made the right choices so far and my growth is on the right track. This doesn’t come without taking risks.. It is not about money but I am someone who cannot sit at home," she says.

Aishwarya will join the sets of Mani Ratnam-Kamal Haasan's Thug Life soon. Being a part of consecutive Mani Ratnam films is a dream-come-true for any actor. She jumps in excitement and reveals, "Yes. I remember this happened during Ponniyin Selvan promotions. Ravi and Karthi used to tell me that Mani sir texted them praising their performances but I never received any texts from him. One day I even asked him if he was convinced with my performance and he replied saying that I did a good job. I am happy to be back on the sets of Thug Life because I am excited to be around him even if I am not a part of his cast. I am an ardent disciple of his and would end up having happy tears to keep talking about him," she says with a huge smile.

Aishwarya also has Hello Mummy in Malayalam and a Telugu film with Sai Dharam Tej. "This is how I wanted my life to be. I love juggling between sets. Hello Mummy's shoot is complete and now I am shooting for my Tamil web series. My Telugu movie is a complete commercial package and has been shaping up well. This keeps me focused and I am in a good space when I am shooting. I don't want to be a multi billionaire. I just want to be happy by doing things I like to do," she signs off.

Rapid Fire

One motto that you live by?

Not a motto, I keep checking with myself if I am genuinely happy and at peace with the situations I am in. If not, analyse what needs to be changed. I don’t pursue anything for a longer period which puts me in a state of anxiety.

Favourite book(s)?

Harry Potter, After all this time? and also, reading Human kind.

After Japan, the travel destination on your bucket list next?

Assam and seven sisters, Japan again, Austria, Australia, Italy, Greece, and literally everywhere.

Favourite movie (s) of all time?

Manichitrathazu, Iruvar, Devil Wears Prada, Bridges of Madison County (book and movie) and Kadaisi Vivasayi.

Biggest pet peeve?

Name-dropping and the boring version of “That happened to me too”

One thing you can’t leave home without?

Charger because they don’t make phones last all day anymore.

Workout or waffle?

Sleep