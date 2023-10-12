"I am proud": Vivek Agnihotri as 'The Vaccine War' accepted in 'Academy Collections' by Oscars library

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has shared a screenshot of an email in which he has received a request from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Library for the script of 'The Vaccine War.'

Vivek took to X to share the picture and wrote, "I am proud that the script of #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory has been invited and accepted in the 'Academy Collections' by the library of http://Oscars.org. I am happy that for hundreds of years, more and more serious people will read this great story of Indian superheroes."

In the email read, "We here in the Library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences are interested in acquiring a copy of the screenplay THE VACCINE WAR for the permanent Core Collection. Materials in our Core Collection are made available for study only in our reading room; scripts never circulate from the building and all copying is strictly forbidden. We are a research library freely open to all -- students, filmmakers and writers as well as those with general interests make up our user profile."

"Might you be able to provide a PDF of the shooting script for the collection? We make such files digitally accessible only in our reading room, behind our firewall." On September 5, 'The Vaccine War' created history by becoming the first Indian movie to have a song launch at Times Square. 'The Vaccine War' opened certain chapters about Indian bio-scientists and indigenous vaccines.

The film also pays tribute to the dedication of the medical fraternity and scientists during the uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film narrated the tale of the triumph of scientists and 130 crore people who fought the battle in the COVID-19 era.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the makers of the recently released film 'The Vaccine War' for highlighting the importance of scientists and science.

PM Modi, who addressed a rally after unveiling the development projects in Jodhpur said, "I have heard that a film called 'The Vaccine War' has been released, which depicts the relentless efforts of our country's scientists who worked day and night, dedicating themselves to the cause of fighting COVID in their labs, like sages. In this film, all these aspects have been portrayed. I congratulate the makers of this film for highlighting the importance of scientists and science." Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film starred Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles.