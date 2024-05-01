Begin typing your search...

Huma Qureshi reveals what perks her up even when she is ‘sleep deprived’

The 'Maharani' star took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video of her stepping into a bookstore.

ByIANSIANS|1 May 2024 4:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-01 04:30:27.0  )
Huma Qureshi (IANS)

MUMBAI: Actress Huma Qureshi, who is currently busy shooting for her next project 'Gulabi', shared what perks her up even when she is sleep-deprived.

The actress seems to be at the airport when she spots her maiden novel 'Zeba: An Accidental Superhero' kept in the “highlight” section in the bookstore. She captioned it: “No matter how sleep deprived…..This always perks me up.”

Huma also shared a glimpse from the shoot of her upcoming film 'Gulabi', where she will be essaying the role of an auto-rickshaw driver. The shoot was taking place in a desert region. A glimpse also showed camels in the distance

