Huma Qureshi resumes shooting for ‘Bayaan' after Europe holiday

MUMBAI: Actress Huma Qureshi has returned from France, where she was holidaying, and has now engaged herself in her upcoming movie ‘Bayaan’.

‘Bayaan’ is a gripping investigative police procedural drama directed by Bikas Mishra. Huma essays the role of a cop named Roohi Kartar in the film.

Talking about working on the project, the actress said: “I had the most wonderful time celebrating my birthday in Europe with my closest friends and family. The laughter, music, and beautiful moments made it a trip to remember. But now, it's back to work, and I'm thrilled to dive straight into “Bayaan’.”

She further mentioned, “The energy on set is incredible, and the script is so compelling. Playing Roohi Kartar is a challenging yet exciting journey, and I'm looking forward to bringing this character to life. The scenic backdrop of Rajasthan and working with such a talented cast and crew make this experience even more special.”

The actress recently celebrated her birthday in Europe with close friends and family, including Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. The celebration was filled with laughter and music, making it a memorable event for the actress.

She recently wrapped up ‘Jolly LLB 3’ which also stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao and Saurabh Shukla.

After ‘Monica, O My Darling, ‘Tarla’ and ‘Maharani,’ Huma Qureshi is delving into yet another challenging role and leading from the front. This year the actress will be seen in ‘Jolly LLB 3’, ‘Gulabi’ and ‘Bayaan’ proving her acting prowess.