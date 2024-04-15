Huma Qureshi begins shooting for 'Gulabi'

AHMEDABAD: Actor Huma Qureshi has started shooting for 'Gulabi' in Ahmedabad.

As per a statement, the film promises to be a groundbreaking tale that celebrates the resilience and strength of women everywhere. "Set against the backdrop of a stirring true story", it unveils the courage of an auto rickshaw driver who became the beacon of change, inspiring women to reclaim their destinies.

'Gulabi' is directed by Vipul Mehta and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Vishal Rana.

Sharing more details about the project, producer Vishal Rana said, "We are thrilled to start shoot for Gulabi in Ahmedabad today. Through this film, our aim is to deliver a great content-driven film for the audience they can resonate with . Huma who has delivered some great performances in her career, once again is all set to create some magic on screen."

He also posted a picture from the sets. The picture shows Huma posing with the film's director and producer She could be seen dressed up as a Gujarati woman.

Besides acting, Huma recently launched her debut novel 'Zeba: An Accidental Superhero'.The book is set in a fantasy land with its own geo- and socio-political spin.

On turning author, Huma earlier said, "I've learned that accepting who you are, with all your quirks and uniqueness, is the most empowering journey one can embark on. We live in a world that needs diversity, and every individual's story is a piece of that beautiful mosaic. Stories of fierce women are not just the need of the hour; they are the timeless tales that inspire generations, reminding us that strength and resilience know no boundaries. We need these stories to remind ourselves that we, too, can be the heroes of our own lives. This novel is deeply personal and it puts out there the rawest, most unfiltered version of me."