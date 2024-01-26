Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Fighter takes a flying start

MUMBAI: Actors Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor starrer aerial action thriller film ‘Fighter’ took a flying start at the box office on its opening day.

The film has minted Rs 24.60 crore on Day 1.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post which he captioned, “:After an ordinary/average start in morning and noon shows, #Fighter picked up pace post 5 pm onwards on Day 1 [working day before the big holiday]… Agree, the biggie should’ve targeted a higher number on its opening day, but the good news is that the audience feedback is excellent and that should translate into big numbers today [Day 2; #RepublicDay holiday].”

“#Fighter has performed best at major centres on Day 1, but biz is not in sync with the merits of the film in mass circuits… However, the mass pockets should come on board today [#RepublicDay holiday] and if it continues the momentum on Sat and Sun, a healthy *extended weekend* total will be on the cards. Thu Rs 24.60 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice,” he added.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.



‘Fighter’ was released in the theatres on Thursday and received amazing reviews and positive word of mouth from the audiences.



The film features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country.



It marks Hrithik and Deepika’s first-ever on-screen collaboration.

