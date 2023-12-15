Hrithik, Deepika’s chemistry in 'Sher Khul Gaye' from ‘Fighter’ sets the house on fire

MUMBAI: The first song from the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Fighter’, titled 'Sher Khul Gaye' released on Friday, and it is a total party anthem.

The song which has Hrithik bringing out his A-game to the table with regards to dancing also has a palpable chemistry between him and Deepika.

The song has been composed by the music director duo Vishal & Sheykhar, who are frequent collaborators of director Siddharth Anand. They have collaborated on all the albums in Siddharth’s filmography.

'Sher Khul Gaye' has been sung by Benny Dayal and Shilpa Rao with lyrics penned by Kumaar.

The song has been choreographed by the duo Bosco-Caesar, making it the ultimate party number.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' assures an immersive narrative that seamlessly intertwines adrenaline pumping action and fervent patriotism.

The film is a celebration of the valour and courage epitomised by the Indian Air Force.

'Fighter' will debut in theatres on January 25, 2024.