Hiphop Adhi’s PT Sir to be out on May 24

CHENNAI: The trailer of Hiphop Tamizha Adhi’s upcoming film PT Sir was unveiled on Thursday. The 120-second video clip showcases how the life of a typical PT teacher takes unexpected turns.

Helmed by Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja fame Karthik Venugopalan, the film is backed by Vels Film International. Kashmira Pardeshi joined hands with Adhi for the second time, after their collaboration for Anbarivu. The cast also includes Anikha Surendran, Pandiarajan, Thiagarajan and Munishkanth among others.

PT Sir marks Adhi’s 25th film as a music composer. The first single ‘Kutty Pisasae’ from the film, penned and sung by Adhi himself, was released earlier this month. The technical crew of the film includes cinematography by Madhesh Manickam and editing by GK Prasanna.

Meanwhile, Adhi was last seen in the superhero film Veeran, and he has Aalambana and Buddy, the Telugu remake of Arya’s Teddy, as music director in the pipeline.

The film is set to be released on May 24.