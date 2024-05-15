Hina Khan wishes she didn't have to shoot on first two days of her periods

MUMBAI: Hina took to Instagram, where she re-shared a post, which had “tell us a big no-no during periods!”

“I wish I had an option of not shooting on the first two days,” she wrote.

She then described “an actor's life” and wrote: “Not exaggerating.. But imaging shooting outdoors.”

She added: “In almost 40 degrees. With bad period cramps, mood swings, dehydration, heat rashes, discomfort, low BP, shooting chase sequences which involve a lot of running around in the sun.. It’s madness #actorslife.”

Talking about her recent release, Hina ventured into Punjabi cinema with 'Shinda Shinda No Papa' starring Gippy Grewal.