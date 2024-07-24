Himesh Reshammiya announces new film 'Jaanam Terii Kasam' for Dussehra 2025

MUMBAI: On the occasion of his birthday, musician and actor Himesh Reshammiya shared that his upcoming feature film titled 'Jaanam Terii Kasam' is slated for release on Dussehra 2025.



Sharing the first look poster and song teaser, Himesh captioned his post: “Thanks a lot for all your birthday wishes, Jaanam Terii Kasam - A Story Of The Saddest Love. A Himesh Reshammiya Musical, a film By Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. Produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies in association with Rao and Sapru films releasing on Dussehra 2025. #JaanamTeriiKasam #Dusshera2025 jai Matadi let’s rock @vinaysapru @sapruandrao @himeshreshammiyamelodies @jaanamteriikasam @virginmusicin @amitkridey @soniakapoor06 @thatleosoul.”

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, known for their expertise in creating emotionally resonant romantic narratives, the film is expected to blend their signature style with Reshammiya's creative vision.

The unveiling of the film's teaser song and poster on social media has already sparked anticipation among fans and industry insiders. The poster, which hints at a tale of love and emotion, coupled with Reshammiya's musical genius, sets the stage for a memorable cinematic experience.