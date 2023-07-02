'High Desert' cancelled after season 1

WASHINGTON: The American series 'High Desert' will not be returning for a second season. According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, Apple has axed the series, which launched on May 17 and ran through June 21.

Taking to Instagram, actor Patricia Arquette posted a video on Saturday to share the news which she captioned, "It stinks."

"A lot of you have asked about High Desert and if there was going to be a second season, we just found out that it won't be coming back. That's a sad bummer for all of us," she said. Arquette, who played Peggy, also thanked the writers, crew members and actors.

"I loved Peggy and that punk rock world," she added. "You can't win 'em all and it sucks. I've got this cactus and we're going to hug it out." Arquette plays Peggy, an addict who decides to make a new start by becoming a private investigator after the death of her beloved mother with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California, as per Deadline.

It also starred Brad Garrett, Weruche Opia, Bernadette Peters and Rupert Friend with Christine Taylor, Matt Dillon and Eden Brolin among those recurring. High Desert was created and written by Nancy Fichman, Katie Ford and Jennifer Hoppe, who exec produce.

Arquette also exec produces alongside Stiller, Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn, Molly Madden and Tom Lassally and John Cameron. Roach, who also exec produces, will direct all eight episodes of the Apple Studios project with Michelle Graham as co-EP, reported Deadline.