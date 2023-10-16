'Hi Nanna' teaser promises a story of family and love

CHENNAI: Actor Nani’s upcoming family-drama film, Hi Nanna’s official teaser shows the evolving dynamics of relationships and is a story of family and love.

Directed by Shouryuv, the 'Shyam Singha Roy' actor is seen in a very realistic setting where he is a doting father to his little girl. At the same time, there is also the emergence of a very real love between Nani and actor Mrunal Thakur.

This entire scenario is accompanied by great period-drama-style aesthetics and beautiful somber music.

Nani is seen as a father who falls in love with Mrunal Thakur, and while their love blossoms out of friendship there seems to be an element of betrayal here, because Nani is seen scolding her she reluctantly marries someone else.

The teaser has got much appreciation and left fans in awe over the dynamic of relationships that Hi Nanna is based on, which is basically how to manage being a father, while also again falling for someone, followed by the consequences.

Before 'Hi Nanna', Nani was seen in 'Dasara'.