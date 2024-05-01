"He's had multiple back surgeries but...": Bobby Deol talks about brother Sunny Deol

MUMBAI: Actor siblings Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol whose enduring bond based on love and respect for each other is well known are now marking their presence in the upcoming episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'.

Giving a sneak peek into their "bromance", Netflix on Tuesday released the promo of the upcoming emotions-loaded episode.

In the promo, Bobby was seen speaking highly of Sunny whom he called a "superman."

"In real life, if there is someone strong like Superman, then it's my brother. I have never seen a stronger person than him. He's had multiple back surgeries but in spite of that whenever he is required to lift someone for a role, he easily does it. The funny part is he does it like they weigh nothing. Flawlessly," Bobby said, as per the information received on the episode from Netflix.

In the clip, Sunny got emotional while talking about 2023, the year in which the Deol family witnessed huge success.

Dharmendra charmed audiences with his presence in Karan Johar's successful film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' while triumph of 'Gadar 2' and the overwhelming response to 'Animal' mark a rejuvenation in the careers of Sunny and Bobby.

"1960s se hum log limelight me hain, lekin kai sal hogaye, aise hi koshish kar rahe the (We have been in the limelight since the 605 but we have been trying for years) things were not working out."

Speaking of the good times, Sunny said, "My son got married, then Gadar (2) was released, before that even dad's film got released (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani) and we couldn't

believe how we got so blessed." In the coming months, Bobby will be seen sharing screen space with Suriya in Kanguva. He also has a web show with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in kitty. On the other hand, Sunny is currently busy shooting for 'Lahore 1947', which is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. 'Lahore 1947', produced under Aamir Khan's banner, marks a significant. collaboration between Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan's Productions.It also stars Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Shabana Azmi.