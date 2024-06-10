Here's when first single from Nani's 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' will be out

MUMBAI: Mark your calendars as the makers of Nani-starrer 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' will unveil the first single from the movie very soon. The track will be out on June 15.

Sharing the release date of the song, the makers on Monday took to social media and wrote, "This time, he's here early to give you all a heads up about his rage this Saturday. #SSFirstSingle will blast your speakers on June 15th" An action drama, 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' written and directed by Vivek Athreya is scheduled for worldwide release on 29th August 2024.

Produced by D. V. V. Danayya under DVV Entertainment, the film also stars S. J. Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan and S. J. Suryah Sai Kumar P. amongst more in pivotal roles.

The film's music is orchestrated by Jakes Bejoy, while editing is handled by Karthika Srinivas. Cinematography is managed by Murali G.