Here's a sneak peek into 'Pushpa 2' heroine Rashmika Mandanna's super-busy schedule

CHENNAI: Actor Rashmika Mandanna is currently shuttling between Hyderabad and Mumbai as she is simultaneously working on three highly-anticipated film projects: ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule,’ ‘The Girlfriend,’ and ‘Kubera.’

In Hyderabad, Rashmika is engaged in filming for ‘The Girlfriend’ and ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule,’ the much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster ‘Pushpa.’ Her on-screen chemistry with actor Allu Arjun and BTS visuals of them dancing to 'Sooseki: The Couple Song' has generated significant excitement among fans and industry insiders.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is shooting for ‘Kubera' in Mumbai. The film which is directed by national award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula has Dhanush in the lead role. It also stars Nagarjuna, Jim Sarbh, Sundeep Kishan and Aparna Balamurali.

A source revealed to us that although arduous, the actor has taken the intense shooting schedules and constant travel between the two cities in her stride. “Rashmika is extremely busy juggling between two cities for three projects: ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ and ‘The Girlfriend’ in Hyderabad, and ‘Kubera’ with Dhanush in Mumbai. It’s definitely challenging, but Rashmika loves every moment of it. The travel and long hours are just part of her journey, and she is fully committed to delivering her best for all three films.”

The teaser of Rashmika's solo-led thriller 'The Girlfriend' was released on April 5, her birthday. She had dubbed for the Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions of the teaser herself, director Rahul Ravindran said.

Following the success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal', the much-in-demand Rashmika will also be seen in Laxman Utekar's ‘Chhaava' opposite Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal. She also has the AR Murugadoss-Salman Khan film 'Sikandar' the Tamil-Telugu female-centric film ‘Rainbow' lined up.

'Pushpa 2' will release on 15 August 2024, an Independence Day release.