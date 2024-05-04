Here is why Ryan Gosling doesn't take on "dark" roles anymore

WASHINGTON: When deciding on his next role, Ryan Gosling gives it a lot of thought. The Oscar-nominated actor disclosed that he chooses not to take on darker projects in order to spend more time with his family, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I don't really take roles that are going to put me in some kind of dark place," he said.

"This moment is what I feel like trying to read the room at home and feel like what is going to be best for all of us. The decisions I make, I make them with my wife Eva Mendes, and we make them with our family in mind first," he told The Wall Street Journal.

Before collaborating on the 2012 film 'The Place Beyond the Pines', Gosling and Mendes got to know each other. They have two children, Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee. The 'Barbie' actor went on to say that the movie 'La La Land' (2016), in which he co-starred with Emma Stone, was the first he had taken on with a fresh viewpoint after having kids.

"It was just sort of like, 'Oh, this will be fun for them, too, because even though they're not coming to set, we're practicing piano every day or we're dancing or we're singing,'" Gosling explained of the roles he has accepted in recent years. "Their interest in Barbie and their disinterest in Ken was an inspiration. I thought they were already making little movies about their Barbies on the iPad when it happened, so the fact that I was going off to work to make one too, we just felt like we were aligned."

Gosling noted that once he had children, he became "way more conscious of everything" that he's done in life and potentially will do in the future.

"I'm trying to just figure out who they are and be there for them in the way that I can," he said. "They're such clear and distinct personalities that it's sort of becoming obvious," adding, "You just want to be everything they deserve."

'The Grey Man' actor stated that he now prioritises his family over other things and only accepts parts that he genuinely feels passionate about.

"I want to make stuff that's inclusive, and that's not for an audience of one," Gosling explained. "I think for so long I was just trying to pay the bills and work. It's only recently that I feel like I realised that I have this opportunity to actually make the kind of films that make me love movies," as per The Hollywood Reporter.