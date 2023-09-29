Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa’s spy thriller ‘Argylle’ official trailer out now

WASHINGTON: Makers of the upcoming spy thriller film ‘Argylle’ have unveiled the film’s official trailer.

Helmed by Matthew Vaughn, the film stars Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, John Cena, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Adriana DeBose, and Samuel L. Jackson in the lead roles.

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, the script by Jason Fuchs centers on a famous spy novelist Elly Conway (Howard) whose book plots become valuable tools for a real super-spy agency that includes Argylle (Cavill).

The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 2, 2024. Grammy winner Lipa is also providing original songs for the film, Deadline reported.

Meanwhile, Cavill was recently seen in ‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Volume 2 which premiered on the OTT platform Netflix.

Notably, Season 3 serves as Cavill's last outing as Geralt before Liam Hemsworth steps into the role for Season 4.

Cavill announced he would exit 'The Witcher' back in October 2022, as per Variety.

"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4," Cavill said upon his exit.

Cavill is also replaced by actor David Corenswet to portray the role of Superman in director James Gunn’s upcoming film ‘Superman: Legacy’.

Previously, Cavill portrayed the role of the superhero in DC comics' 'Man of Steel', 'Batman vs Superman', 'Justice League'.