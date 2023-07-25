‘Heeriye’ tells dreamy love story of Heer Ranjha with modern twist

MUMBAI: Music composer and singer Jasleen Royal has released her new song ‘Heeriye’, and it’s a song which will have a calming effect on the audience especially in times when the world is overwhelmed by forces of nature and chaos all around.

The song has been crooned by India’s superstar singer Arijit Singh, and the music video of the song features Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan and Jasleen. The music video begins with Jasleen picking the classic tale of Heer Ranjha from a shelf with the character of Ranjha.

As she gets engaged while reading the book, Dulquer’s character of the Ranjha from the book transcends the boundaries of reality and illusion and makes a stunning entry riding a horse into the life of Jasleen’s character in the video.

The two then go about spending some quality time as their dreamy love story soon fills the screen with warmth and a fuzzy feeling.

Jasleen has not only composed and sung the track but also produced the music video. ‘Heeriye’ marks Dulquer’s first ever non-film project. Sonically, the track makes the use of both live instruments and minimal use of VSTs.

Jasleen and Arijit perform the duet as the song progresses forward. Visually, the song features several beautiful locations, particularly the beach. As Dulquer’s character sets the race against the time to go back into his native world, Jasleen burns the page of the classic love story of Heer Ranjha leading to Ranjha forever staying in Jasleen’s world. The narrative loop closes as Jasleen rides the horse to the beach to get back her Ranjha.

Presented by Warner Music India, ‘Heeriye’ is sung, composed and produced by Jasleen Royal. The song is available across all audio streaming platforms.