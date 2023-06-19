Heart of Stone: Alia’s Hollywood debut to premiere on August 11

CHENNAI: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is ready to steal the hearts in her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone as an antagonist, who keeps her co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan on their toes in the espionage thriller from Netflix. Bhatt, along with Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Dornan (Belfast), unveiled the trailer of Heart of Stone during the streamer’s global live event Tudum, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on late Saturday night.

The film, set to premiere on August 11 on Netflix, is directed by Tom Harper, from a script penned by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. Alia Bhatt shared the trailer of Heart of Stone on social media. “HEART OF STONE. August 11. @Netflix @NetflixIndia #Tudum,” (sic) the actor wrote.

According to the streaming platform, the film is headlined by Gadot’s Rachel Stone, who appears to be an inexperienced tech, on an elite MI6 unit, headed up by lead agent Parker (Dornan). “What her MI6 team doesn’t know is that Stone actually works for the Charter- a covert peacekeeping organisation, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralise global threats. Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional- a phenomenal field agent, who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one,” said Netflix in a press release. And it is the Heart, the most valuable and dangerous asset, that gives the Charter its power.

Alia Bhatt, known for her films Raazi, RRR, and Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, plays Keya Dhawan, a hacker who “breaches” the security to steal the Heart.

Heart of Stone is produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird’s Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Gadot and Jaron Varsano’s Pilot Wave banner. Harper, Rucka and Patty Whitcher serve as executive producers.

The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.