Heard 12 hrs of unreleased Bob Dylan music for singer's biopic:Timothee

LOS ANGELES: Actor Timothee Chalamet says he has heard 12 hours worth of unreleased Bob Dylan music in preparation to play the legendary singer in the upcoming biopic "Complete Unknown".

Chalamet, star of films such as 'Wonka' and 'Dune' series, said Dylan's longtime manager Jeff Rosen gave him access to the lengthy playlist of unreleased songs by the Nobel laureate which were recorded between 1959 and 1964.

The actor, who will be singing in the film, likened the collection of music to "gold".

"This might earn the ire and wrath of a lot of Bob fans, rightfully but he (Rosen) sent me like a 12-hour playlist of unreleased Bob stuff from like 1959 to '64. I feel like I'm holding onto gold or something," Chalamet shared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Some of the music available to the public via bootlegs like The Minnesota Tapes, he added.

"Complete Unknown" is being directed by James Mangold. The film will focus on Dylan's controversial decision in 1965 to embrace the electric guitar, alienating many of his original fans.