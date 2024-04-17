HBD Chiyaan: First glimpse of 'Thangalaan' out now

CHENNAI: Jio Studios and Studio Green Films, owned by Mr. K.E. Gnanavelraja have joined hands for the highly anticipated film ‘THANGALAAN’, written and directed by Pa. Ranjith, starring actor ‘Chiyaan’ Vikram.

Amidst mounting anticipation for the film’s release, the team commemorated the occasion of ‘Chiyaan’ Vikram’s birthday today with a special treat for fans by releasing a captivating video that unveiled some glimpses of the eagerly awaited ‘THANGALAAN’, celebrating Vikram's stunning transformation – a mesmerising tribute on his special day.

From the sets of Thangalaan

Commenting on the tribute video on Vikram’s birthday, Director Pa.Ranjith, said,”Thangalaan is a vision to present a historical adventure story based on true events, backed by phenomenal effort from Vikram sir and the entire team. I am quite excited Jio Studios, India’s leading content studio is joining hands with our producer Studio Green K.E. Gnanavelraja to present the film. I am confident the film will reach the globe and the targeted audience with the might of Jio Studios. On the occasion of Vikram sir’s birthday, this tribute video is to showcase the efforts put in by Vikram sir, which helped the film to get its due attention and create huge expectations.”

Vikram is one among the top actors of Tamil cinema with a massive fan following and celebrated for his diverse role.

‘THANGALAAN’ stars ‘Chiyaan’ Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathi, Harikrishnan Anbudurai with Music Direction by G.V. Prakash Kumar. The film is produced by Ms. Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios and Mr.K.E. Gnanavelraja of Studio Green Films and backed by many of their team members.

Set against the backdrop of the historic Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) in the early 1900’s, ‘THANGALAAN’ is poised to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative from real-life events.



It is a historical adventure that narrates the erased role of oppressed communities in the exploration of gold in South of India. Since its announcement, the film has garnered immense interest and is among the most anticipated releases in South cinema in 2024.

THANGALAAN is currently in post-production and its release date shall be announced shortly.

This historical adventure will release globally in cinemas in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages soon.