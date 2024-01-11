Have always been a big fan of Ajay Devgn's work: Vaani Kapoor

MUMBAI: Actress Vaani Kapoor, who is starring opposite Ajay Devgn in the recently announced 'Raid 2', is thrilled to share screen space with the star and said that she is a big fan of his work.

Vaani said: “For actors, there is always a bucket list of people that one wants to creatively collaborate with. I have always been a big fan of Ajay Devgn's work. He is a sheer force of nature on camera, and I have too many of his films that I love.”

“So, it is an honour to share the screen with Ajay sir, who is considered as one of the all-time best actors of our country.”

She went on: “I think working with him, observing him on the sets will only help better my experience as an artist. Raid is one of the most engrossing relevant films and Ajay sir in it was just swashbuckling!”

Vaani cannot control her excitement.

“So, I really cannot contain my excitement that I’m a part of his massive franchise that will surely entertain people worldwide again.”

The film has gone on the floor on January 6 in Mumbai and brings together director Rajkumar Gupta and producers Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar.

The film is scheduled to be shot extensively in Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

‘Raid 2’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production. The film will be released theatrically on November 15, 2024.