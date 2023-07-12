Harshdeep Kaur pairs with Mukti Mohan for her single 'Waah Sajna'

NEW DELHI: Singer Harshdeep Kaur has joined forces with performer Mukti Mohan for her upcoming single 'Waah Sajna', and this collaboration promises to be a harmonious blend of artistic excellence, seamlessly merging the realms of music and dance.

'Waah Sajna', a Sufi-pop song delves into the themes of gratitude, self-love, and acceptance, carrying a profound message of finding divinity within oneself rather than in external pursuits.

Harshdeep's soul-stirring vocals, combined with Gulraj Singh's evocative composition and lyrics penned by Jagmeet Bal, make 'Waah Sajna' a truly enchanting composition.

The song's unique quality lies in its ability to resonate with individuals of all age groups, allowing listeners to interpret its meaning in accordance with their own thoughts and experiences.

Although rooted in the Sufi tradition, the music of 'Waah Sajna' presents a fresh and contemporary sound that is both immersive and unforgettable.

Accompanying the powerful composition is an exquisite music video featuring Mukti. Directed by Shubh Mukherjee, the music video promises to add a visual dimension to the song, enhancing its impact and creating an even deeper connection with the audience.