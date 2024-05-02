'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton is part of Hansal Mehta's 'Gandhi' series

MUMBAI: Actor Tom Felton, best known for playing the role of Draco Malfoy in the popular Harry Potter films, has now joined the cast of Hansal Mehta's 'Gandhi' series.

Felton will play Josiah Oldfield, Gandhi's first and best friend during the period he spent in London while studying law. Pratik Gandhi is essaying the role of Mahatma Gandhi.

Alongside Felton, the cast also includes Libby Mai, Molly Wright, Ralph Adeniyi, James Murray, Lindon Alexander, Jonno Davies and Simon Lennon.

Excited to be a part of the Indian show, Felton in a statement said, "I'm excited to be part of the journey of telling the story of Gandhi's early years in London. It's an important aspect of history that hasn't been told on screen before, and to be working with Hansal & Pratik is an honour and pleasure."

Director Hansal Mehta also expressed excitement on receiving opportunity to work with Felton and others.

"Working with an exceptionally talented cast has been nothing but a privilege. The casting of some exceptional international actors to our ensemble is even more exciting as we prepare to take our labour of love to audiences worldwide. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi's story, particularly his more formative years spent in London and South Africa, is a story for our times, an untouched but fertile tale of a young man who goes on a voyage of self-discovery, not knowing the impact he'd have on history and on our collective consciousness. I feel truly honoured to have gotten the opportunity to bring this epic tale to life," he said.

'Gandhi' is being backed by Applause Entertainment.