Harish Kalyan’s fierce look from Diesel out on b’day

CHENNAI: The makers of actor Harish Kalyan’s upcoming film Diesel, released a new poster of the film Thursday, marking the actor’s birthday. The poster shows Harish sitting and staring away from the camera holding a fuel dispenser like a gun.

Looking intriguing and intense in the poster, Harish can be seen flaunting his chiselled physique with highly vascular forearms donning a red t-shirt. Diesel is directed by Shanmugam Muthusamy and stars Harish in the lead, opposite Athulyaa Ravi.

Music for the film is composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas of Kanaa and Maragadha Naanayam fame. Sharing the poster on Instagram, the makers wrote: “Rev up the celebration for our star hero, @iamharishkalyan ! Team #Diesel is fueling the excitement as we wish him an electrifying birthday filled with blockbuster moments, more success and endless joy.” (sic) The film revolves around the oil mafia, and its major portions have been shot in different locations of north Chennai. Produced by Third Eye Entertainment, Diesel has cinematography by MS Prabhu, along with San Lokesh serving as the editor. The Tamil action drama is slated for December 2023 release.

