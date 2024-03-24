Happy Birthday Emraan Hashmi: 5 Bollywood movies that made him a heartthrob

MUMBAI: Actor Emraan Hashmi, who turned 45 on Sunday, has several Bollywood hits to his kitty, including 'Once Upon A Time In Mumbai' and 'Jannat'. On his birthday, here’s a look at five of Emraan’s standout films that left a lasting impression on the audience:

Hamari Adhuri Kahani Directed by Mohit Suri, this romantic drama featured Emraan Hashmi in a mature and emotional role, which received praise for his acting. Audiences and critics loved his chemistry with Vidya Balan.

Jannat Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, this romantic crime movie was a crucial moment in Emraan Hashmi's career. Despite playing a character involved in a match-fixing scandal, Hashmi's performance was well-received, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Emraan Hashmi impressed audiences with his portrayal of Shoaib Khan, a character loosely inspired by Dawood Ibrahim, in this gangster flick. His performance won him awards and accolades, adding depth to the film's storyline.

Awarapan Despite its first box office performance, the movie attained cult status over time, largely attributed to Hashmi's authentic and compelling performance that resonated with viewers.