Happily engaged: Sunaninaa opens up on her relationship status

CHENNAI: A couple of days ago, actor Sunainaa posted a photo on social media in which she was seen holding hands with a man with a caption of a lock emoji. This sparked speculations on her relationship status as there was no ring that was seen in either of their hands.

A few minutes ago, Sunainaa posted another picture with a ring this time and clarified with a caption saying that she is engaged. "Hi, I’ve seen some articles going around regarding my last post and wanted to clarify that I am indeed happily engaged. Thank you for all the wonderful messages that are coming in, it means so much. (sic)."

However, she hasn't revealed any details of her fiance yet.



Sunainaa is known for films like Kaadhalila Vizhundhen, Maasilamani, Laththi and Regina recently.