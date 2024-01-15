'HanuMan' strikes a chord: Hindi dialogues win hearts across the nation

MUMBAI: In the heart of the Hindi belt, an unlikely revolution is taking place, and its name is 'HanuMan'.

Prasanth Varma's ambitious venture has not only marked the dawn of India's first homegrown superhero film, but has also resonated profoundly with audiences in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan and Bihar.

As the film released this past Friday, heralding Varma's cinematic universe, the film found takers from unusual sectors where the makers were not expecting to make a mark.

'HanuMan' introduces us to an ordinary man discovering extraordinary abilities, thrusting himself into a riveting battle of good versus evil.

What sets this film apart is not only its unconventional narrative, but also the stellar Hindi dialogues that elevate the experience.

These punchy and memorable lines, resonating with the audience, have become whistle-worthy moments, giving the film a unique edge. The film's climax has the kind of feel that's taking audiences back to the big-budget tentpole films.

The carefully crafted Hindi dialogues, ensuring an authentic and immersive experience for audiences, have captured the enigma of Lord Hanuman, which is what is infused in the film's Hindi version.

The film's dedication to capturing the spirit is evident in every line, seamlessly blending with the cultural fabric of the Hindi belt. The dialogues embody the strength and devotion associated with the legendary character, transporting the audience into the mystical world of Anjanadri.

'HanuMan' is presented by RKD Studios. PrimeShow Entertainment (Niranjan Reddy) is the film's producer. Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer.