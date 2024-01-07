HanuMan promotions to take flight with Mumbai event after stupendous response to trailer

MUMBAI: Following the highly anticipated release of the 'HanuMan' trailer, the response from fans and critics alike has been nothing short of heartwarming.

The visionary director, Prasanth Varma, has successfully merged mythology with modernity, promising a groundbreaking experience in the superhero genre. As the excitement continues to build up, the creators of 'HanuMan' have something special in store for fans.

A grand event is planned in Mumbai on Monday, January 8, promising to be a spectacular celebration of this unique cinematic venture and will offer the world an insight into the Prasanth Varma cinematic universe.

The trailer, a tantalising glimpse into the world of 'HanuMan', has set new standards for superhero films with its cutting-edge technology and Hollywood-style effects.

Teja Sajja, portraying the lead role, embodies the essence of a modern superhero infused with the spirit of HanuMan. The meticulous effort put into crafting each action scene hints at the level of detail that awaits audiences.

Director Prasanth Varma, reflecting on the project, stated, "The Mumbai event on Monday, January 8, is our way of reaching out to the heart of Hindi cinema and the global audience, fostering a connection that goes beyond borders. This film is a celebration of our cultural heritage, presented in a way that resonates with audiences worldwide."

The high-tech visuals position 'HanuMan' as a trailblazer in the arena of superhero cinema, making it the first of its kind and a stepping stone for Indian cinema.

'HanuMan' is presented by RKD Studios. PrimeShow Entertainment (Niranjan Reddy) is the producer of the film. Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer.