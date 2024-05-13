GV Prakash, Saindhavi make separation official

CHENNAI: Earlier in the day, we had reported that National award-winning composer GV Prakash and wife Saindhavi haven't been living together for the last six months. The couple decided to separate after compatibility issues within the families.

A few minutes ago, the couple made it official from their respective social media accounts. GV Prakash wrote, " After much reflection, Saindhavi and I have decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage, For the sake of our mental peace and betterment while preserving our mutual respect for each other. We kindly ask the Media,friends and fans to understand and respect our privacy during this deeply personal transition. Acknowleding that we are growing apart, we believe this is the best decision for each other Your understanding and support means a lot during this difficult time."

Saindhavi too shared a similar message and wrote, "After much reflection, GV Prakash and I have decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage, For the sake of our mental peace and betterment while preserving our mutual respect for each other. We kindly ask the Media,friends and fans to understand and respect our privacy during this deeply personal transition. Acknowleding that we are growing apart, we believe this is the best decision for each other Your understanding and support means a lot during this difficult time."

The couple tied the knot in 2013 and have a two-year-old daughter named Anvi.